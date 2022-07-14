"We must constantly update our deterrence power"

"We are one of the few armed forces that face both a hard military threat and a semi-hard security threat at the same time," Major general Bagheri said in a meeting of the army officers on Thursday.

"The army's ground forces in the borders with Afghanistan, the IRGC's ground forces in the southeast and northwest, and the border police in some scenes are facing armed and unarmed security threats," the general added.

He also noted, "Our armed forces must be ready to deal with such threats, because the enemy is on this has invested on this,"

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces emphasized that "We are facing cultural threats at the same time," adding Commanders, clergy, managers, trainers and professors have a very difficult task in dealing with the soft war which is a very hard, big and complicated war."

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army is definitely capable tackling these threats.

MNA