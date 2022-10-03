Iran VP to attend 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow

Mokhber is visiting Moscow at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Several Iranian ministers and executive officials will accompany Mokhber on his trip. The delegation will seek solutions to expand economic cooperation and remove existing obstacles, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, the director of the Iranian president’s office for political affairs.

The countries of Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as five neighbors will negotiate and discuss with each other bilaterally and multilaterally oil and gas, energy, transportation, science, environment and agriculture issues in the forum.

The Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) is an international economic event aiming to provide a platform for discussion of the issues relating to the creation of conditions for large investment projects for littoral Caspian states. First Forum was held in Avaza, Turkmenistan. The key purpose of the Forum is to help to overcome the geographical and informational barriers to investments in the Caspian region.

