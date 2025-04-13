Behind curtain of Israel, Turkey confrontation over Syria

With the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government and the rise of Abu Muhammad al-Julani's regime in Syria, it is becoming increasingly clear that the map of the country's power centers has been directly influenced by the Zionist regime. Although the new government in Damascus has tried to reassure the Zionist regime, Tel Aviv does not have confidence in the new Syrian government.

The Zionist regime has always considered the unity and development of Syria a fundamental threat to itself, and it makes no difference to it who the ruling party in Damascus is.

Regarding the current Syrian government, what worries the Zionist enemy more than ever is Türkiye's influence in this country through the reconstruction of the army.

In this regard, Tel Aviv has issued a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz, declaring its commitment to supporting the Druze of Syria and claiming that it will not allow the extremist regime of Jolani in Syria to harm the Druze.

Golani's reaction to the joint statement by Netanyahu and Katz, which emphasized that the Druze is an integral part of Syria and that supporting them is the government's responsibility, reflects the confrontation between Turkey and the Zionist regime in Syrian territory and indicates that Ankara is pursuing its strategic and fundamental interests in this confrontation.

Turkey hopes to be able to fully resolve the issue of the Kurdish Democratic Forces through the new government in Damascus, but it also knows that the resolution of this case is linked to the presence of American forces in northeastern Syria.

While the administration of US President Donald Trump has not yet made any reference to its position on this matter, it appears that Israel supports maintaining Kurdish forces in the region.

The Zionist regime, of course, is trying to draw Russia into its camp in this confrontation. Tel Aviv is trying to prevent the expansion of Turkish influence in Syria.

Currently, the Zionist regime has proposed ensuring the continuity of Russia's military presence in Syria, especially in the country's coastal areas, so that it can keep Turkey and its allies away from the region and maintain it as a neutral zone for itself.

Although relations between Türkiye and the Israeli regime in Syria have become tense, contrary to some analyses, we cannot expect a military confrontation between the two sides in Syria because Ankara officials have clearly stated that they are not seeking such a confrontation.

MNA/