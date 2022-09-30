Iran to counter US' hostile move taken against Iranian drones

Regarding the claim of destructing one Iranian drone by the US terrorist forces in the northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region, General Bagheri stated that if Americans take action against Iranian drones, the Armed Forces of the country will respond to their hostile action severely.

Major General Bagheri emphasized that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have complete, accurate and thorough information about Al Harir, Irbil and Duhok bases in Iraq, adding that Iran is only confronting the terrorist separatists and has no action against the Americans at this juncture, so that American know for sure that Iranian Armed Forces will severely respond to their action taken against its drone at this region.

This Americans' claim about the destruction of the combat drone of the Islamic Republic of Iran proves that the United States is an accomplice with terrorists and separatists and is cooperating with these terrorists, he added.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces recommended neighboring countries where the American and Zionist bases are located in these states, and said that If Iran’s national interests and security is jeopardized from US terrorist bases deployed in these neighboring states, Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to the bases.

MA/FNA14010708000235