We have amassed power to defeat America: IRGC chief

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs during the Holy Defence against the Baath regime of Saddam between 1980-1988 on Tuesday, the IRGC commander-in-chief said that the Iranian nation has amassed its power through resistance despite huge pressures from the Western powers and the United States.

Gen. Salami added that the Iranian nation has defeated the enemy and their sanctions.

"The more the enemy approaches the Iranian nation, the further it distances itself from our nation, and this is due to the spirit of resistance that has flowed in our society since the time of the Holy Defense," he noted.

The IRGC chief explained that "Our enemies are in decline and the verge of collapse, and we see them gradually fleeing and vanishing and getting out of the sights of the Iranian people."

Gen. Salami also said that the strength of major powers is diminishing, while the Iranian nation is getting more powerful.

"When we amass power against the largest military empire in the modern area, namely the United States, other tiny powers such as the Zionist regime have no place in our calculations," he concluded.

