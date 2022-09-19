US aircraft carrier to go to S Korea for 1st time since 2018

USS Ronald Reagan will arrive at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan on Friday, South Korea's Navy said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"By conducting combined drills, the Navies of the two countries plan to strengthen their military readiness and demonstrate the firm resolve of the South Korea-US alliance for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

Over the past years, the US and South Korea have reduced the size and number of their military exercises in order to diplomatically resolve the differences with North Korea.

However, for the first time since 2018, the US aircraft carrier will arrive in that region.

