Sep 19, 2022, 7:56 PM

US aircraft carrier to go to S Korea for 1st time since 2018

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Following the escalation of tensions with North Korea, a US aircraft carrier will visit South Korea this week for joint drills for the first time in about four years, officials of both countries said on Monday.

USS Ronald Reagan will arrive at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan on Friday, South Korea's Navy said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"By conducting combined drills, the Navies of the two countries plan to strengthen their military readiness and demonstrate the firm resolve of the South Korea-US alliance for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

Over the past years, the US and South Korea have reduced the size and number of their military exercises in order to diplomatically resolve the differences with North Korea.

However, for the first time since 2018, the US aircraft carrier will arrive in that region.

