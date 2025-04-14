Iran urges global action against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei slammed the new war crime committed by the Zionist regime in its renewed strike on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza. He called for serious action by relevant international authorities, including the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in response to this horrific atrocity.

Referring to the ongoing genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the continued killing and torture of innocent Palestinians in the West Bank, Baghaei stressed the direct responsibility of the regime’s financial and military supporters—particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany—in these crimes. He emphasized the urgent need to end the impunity of Israel’s criminal officials.

He noted that if the international community and relevant international bodies—especially the UN Security Council, the WHO, and the ICRC—had taken effective action against Israel’s criminal attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital on October 17, 2023, such atrocities would not be recurring today.

Baghaei further highlighted the Zionist regime’s deliberate targeting of hospitals and healthcare centers in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian doctors, nurses, and aid workers over the past 18 months. He stressed that attacks on Palestinian healthcare infrastructure are not only grave violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law but are part of a systematic plan of genocide and erasure of Palestine.

He concluded by stating that all governments—especially Islamic countries—are obligated to take necessary measures to halt these crimes and ensure the prosecution and punishment of the Zionist regime’s criminal leaders.

MP/6433972