IONS meeting held in Iran to strengthen Indian Ocean security

Hosted by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is a series of biennial meetings between the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region.

It provides a forum to increase maritime security cooperation, discuss regional maritime issues, and promote friendly relationships among the member states.

Representatives of the naval forces of India, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh and Oman were present at the meeting.

Referring to the holding of the third meeting of the IONS Maritime Security Working Group in Tehran, the Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Navy said that the meeting was held with the focus of creating convergence between the member countries.

Rear Admiral Baloch added that foreign countries in the Indian Ocean are using various technologies, including unmanned vessels, and regardless of maritime laws, have made the region insecure.

The countries of the Indian Ocean region must enact laws according to the security conditions of the region; otherwise, we will witness unfortunate incidents in the near future, he noted.

Direct access to open waters for coastal countries is considered a great opportunity for progress, the correct exploitation of which will lead to an increase in national wealth and prosperity, and this will be achieved in the shadow of stable and all-round security, Baloch said.

