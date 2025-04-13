Qatar, Egypt welcome Iran-US talks in call with Araghchi

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the country's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani held a phone call with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories was discussed by the two sides.

The top Qatari diplomat also welcomed the talks between Iran and the United States, the first round of which wrapped up in Oman on Saturday evening.

Iranian Foreign Minister also responded to a call on Sunday morning from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, where they discussed and exchanged views on regional developments and the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister pointed to his country's official statement welcoming the Muscat talks, expressing hope that those talks would yield favorable results.

Araghchi thanked Egypt for its supportive stance, explaining Iran's stance regarding the indirect talks in Muscat.

The dire humanitarian situation and the continued killing of civilians in Gaza, and the need to continue diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire, were other topics discussed by the Iranian and Egyptian diplomats.

