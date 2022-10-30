Iran nips threats in bud: Rear admiral Tangsiri

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that Iran carefully monitors and defuses threats at early stages, noting that “our main duty is promoting the security level in the Hormoz Strait and the Persian Gulf.”

When the maximum pressure campaign of the enemy does not pay off, it resorts to the assassination, he underlined.

The terrorist attack will make Iranians more united and defame foes, he further noted.

The masterminds and perpetrators of the recently-occurred attack will be punished with a decisive and firm response, he underlined.

He said that the future of the Islamic revolution is promising considering the elements of power.

