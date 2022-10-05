VP Mokhber departs for Moscow for 2nd Caspian Economic Forum

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Iranian First Vice President Mohmmad Mokhber left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday afternoon to take part in the second Caspian Economic Forum at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin.

During this trip, in addition to delivering a speech at the Second Caspian Economic Forum, the First Vice President will hold talks with some officials participating in the summit to discuss the development of relations and other issues of interest.

The three ministers of economic affairs and finance, oil and agriculture and a number of deputy ministers are accompanying the first vice president on the trip.

Before leaving for Russia, Mokhber explained his two-day trip plans to Moscow and said, "This trip will be done at the invitation of the Russian Prime Minister to participate in the second Caspian Economic Forum."

Stating that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia are close and cordial, the first vice president added, "The relations between Tehran and Moscow, especially with the new strategy adopted by the 13th government under President Raeisi to promote and develop relations with the neighboring countries and the region, have expanded over the past year.

He added that the growing bilateral ties have had a profound and positive effect in the fields of trade, investment and industry.

Emphasizing the importance of the second Caspian Economic Forum, Mokhber noted that the summit is of great importance for the Caspian Sea littoral states in legal, economic and environmental areas.

