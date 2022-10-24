Iran able to ensure security of region instead of foreigners

Speaking in an interview with Al-Alam News Network on Sunday evening, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's navy provides military support to 32 ships and protects Iranian commercial and non-commercial ships against piracy.

Stating that the Persian Gulf belongs to all the countries in the region, Rear Admiral Tangsiri added that the longest borders on the shores of the Persian Gulf belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We also have proposed to the countries of the region that Iran is ready to ensure the security of the region instead of foreign forces,” the commander added.

Referring to the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not invaded any of the countries of the Persian Gulf since its establishment, the IRGC Navy Commander stated that Iran defended the two countries of Iraq and Syria when ISIL attacked these two countries.

Emphasizing that the animosity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran started on the second day of victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he pointed out that Iran stretches out the hand of friendship and brotherhood towards the countries of the region, while also stressing that Tehran is ready to give a "double" response to any aggression.

The IRGC Navy commander further pointed out the security of the region does not matter to the United States at all, while pointing out that "If the foreiners cared about the security of the region, they would not have entered the region with nuclear submarines."

