Yemen hits Israel with hypersonic missiles, drones

Yahya Saree, Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a statement that Yemeni forces have targeted Israeli-occupied territories with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

According to the statement, the Yemeni military successfully carried out a special operation involving the launch of two ballistic missiles toward enemy targets.

The first missile, identified as a hypersonic “Palestine-2,” targeted the Sdot Micha Airbase in the eastern Ashdod region. The second, a “Zolfaqar” missile, was launched at Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Yafa area.

Additionally, a strategic site in the occupied city of Ashkelon was also hit and destroyed by a drone.

Saree stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces inflicted severe damage on enemy bases and military installations through the use of advanced missiles and drones.

As of now, Israeli sources have not released any reports regarding casualties or damage resulting from the attacks.

