Apr 14, 2025, 8:54 AM

Next round of Iran-US talks will not be held in Vienna

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov will not be the host of the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

"Dear colleagues, the situation is not ripe enough to have another round of negotiations in Vienna," Ulyanov wrote on an X post.

"First the US and Iran need to come to a common conclusion that strategic agreements need to be further elaborated in practical terms," the senior Russian diplomat added.

A second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place in Rome on Saturday, two sources with knowledge of the issue told Axios.

It reported that the venue switch was suggested by the US side.

Iran has not commented on the reports as of yet.

