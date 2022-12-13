Building ,overhauling military drones on development track

Speaking among the senior transport and aviation industries' officials of the domestic and foreign companies on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 11th Iran International Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition held at International Conferences Center on Kish Island, he emphasized that the Aviation Industries Organization of the Defense Ministry has outlined a bright path for the development and growth since the beginning of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, relying upon its competent and the most experienced manpower and engineers.

Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements in constructing and overhauling various military drones, he said, adding that the Aviation Industries Organization will certainly take giant strides in the field of boosting the economy of aviation industries optimally.

