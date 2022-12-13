  1. Technology
Dec 13, 2022, 11:20 PM

IAIO chief:

Building ,overhauling military drones on development track

Building ,overhauling military drones on development track

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The CEO of Iran’s Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) of the Defense Ministry Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard said that the country has considerably progressed in development of various types of the military drones.

Speaking among the senior transport and aviation industries' officials of the domestic and foreign companies on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 11th Iran International Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition held at International Conferences Center on Kish Island, he emphasized that the Aviation Industries Organization of the Defense Ministry has outlined a bright path for the development and growth since the beginning of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, relying upon its competent and the most experienced manpower and engineers.

Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements in constructing and overhauling various military drones, he said, adding that the Aviation Industries Organization will certainly take giant strides in the field of boosting the economy of aviation industries optimally. 

MA/FNA14010922000695

News Code 194906
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News