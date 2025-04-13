Iran urges UN to use resource to halt Israel genocide in Gaza

During a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized the urgent need for the world body's intervention to address the pressing humanitarian crises in the Palestinian territories, Press TV reported.

Khatibzadeh appealed to the United Nations and its Secretary-General António Guterres to mobilize all available resources and exert pressure to end the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians face genocide, and to put a halt to the escalating violence in the West Bank.

For her part, DiCarlo pointed to the UN’s measures to stop the bloody Israeli onslaught against Gaza, vowing that the world body will double down its efforts in this regard.

The Israeli military resumed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing hundreds of people, injuring thousands of others, and shattering the fragile 2-month ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 50,944 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 116,156 individuals have been injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Elsewhere, Khatibzadeh also strongly condemned US threats of military aggression against Iran in case Tehran does not reach a deal with Washington over its civilian nuclear program.

He emphasized that such statements and threats are in clear contradiction with the UN Charter, and the UN chief is expected to condemn these unlawful statements.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman on Saturday and held talks on important regional and international developments, particularly about the unrelenting Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

MNA