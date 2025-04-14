Trump says expects to make decision on Iran very quickly

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

"We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly," he said, Reuters reported.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the US president's 2017-2021 first term. Officials said they took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere."

On Saturday, Trump told reporters the US-Iran talks were going "okay," adding, "Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think."

