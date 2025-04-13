FM Spox. condemns 'cowardly attack' on Pakistani nationals

The Foreign Ministry spokesman described this terrorist act and the killing of innocent people as a criminal act that contradicts all Islamic principles and legal and humanitarian norms.

Baghaei also assured that the related security and judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to identify the perpetrators and instigators of this crime and bring them to justice.

Condemning all forms of terrorism, Baghaei emphasized the necessity of confronting this ominous phenomenon at the national and regional levels and announced Iran's readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination in this field.

Iran’s embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned a “cowardly and inhumane attack” that left eight Pakistani nationals dead in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province, southeast Iran.

Terrorism is a common threat to the entire region where “treacherous elements,” backed by international terrorism, are after disturbing peace and security, the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that all countries need to join efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism in all their forms, which have taken the lives of thousands of people in the past decades.

The eight Pakistani nationals were reportedly killed on Saturday after unidentified gunmen attacked a workshop where they were working in a village in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province.

According to IRNA’s correspondent in Islamabad, the office of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that the country has contacted Iranian officials and is waiting for details on the incident.

MNA/