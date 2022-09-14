'Irreversible' to vie at Sardinia Intl. FilmFest.

The 8-minute animation depicts the story of a woman whose country has been occupied by another country. She is the only survivor in her country who tries to regain the lost meaning of her life.

The Sardinia Film Festival is an international film award that reaches its fourteenth edition this year whose primary purpose is to promote and enhance independent international cinema. Since 2021, the Sardinia Film festival was entirely dedicated to animation cinema.

The 2022 edition of the event is slated to be held from September 27th to October 1st.

MP/5589457