Sep 10, 2022, 1:40 PM

'Silenced Tree' wins at San Diego Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Directed by Faysal Soysal and produced by Ali Nouri Oskouei, "Silenced Tree" won the best film award at the San Diego International Film Festival in the US.

The film was recently selected as the best film at Hamilton New York International Film Festival. It also won the prize of the best film at the Munich Film Awards as well.

Filmed in Turkey, it is about a literature teacher who tries helplessly to hold on to his past: his shattering marriage, his sick old mother, a decaying walnut tree, and the memory of his father.

The film is co-produced by Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation, the film department of TRT Turkey, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

