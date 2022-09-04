Iranian short films, animation go to intl. film festivals

Directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' will participate in the competition section of the 18th edition of the Miskolc International Film Festival in Hungary.

The festival will be held in person from October 5 to 9 in Miskolc, Hungary. The festival presents feature films, shorts, documentaries, and animated films.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, and Khorshid Cheraghipour.

Italian festival to host 'The Story of a Passenger Who Was Lost in His Last Journey '

The short film by Aslan Shahebrahimi has been nominated for the main prize of the Nostalgia Film Festival in Italy.

The third Nostalgia Film Festival will be held from September 15 to 17 in Milan and Rome in Italy.

"Siavash, an isolated writer who intends to emigrate and escape from his current situation, has forgotten his last night and remembers it through his camera images…," read the synopsis of this 18-min short film.

"White Whale" go to 5 film international festivals

Iranian animation "White Whale" directed by Amir Mehran will compete with 41 short films in the ONE Country ONE Film festival in France.

The 13th edition of the festival will be held from September 9 to 11, 2022 in Apchat.

The 10-minute short animation has a universal theme and narrates the story of a lonely man who is trying to find a number of friends he lost in an airstrike years ago and a white whale is the only sign he has.

Film festivals in Croatia, Spain, Italy, and United States will also host this Iranian animation.

