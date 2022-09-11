  1. Culture
'World War III' wins two awards at 79th Venice Intl. FimFest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian film 'World War III' by Houman Seyedi, won two awards at the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Houman Seyed received the best film award for his film 'World War III' and Mohsen Tanabandeh won the best actor award for performing in this film at the Horizons section of the 79th Venice International Film Festival which was held from 31 August to 10 September 2022. 

The film is about Shakib, played by Mohsen Tanabandeh, a homeless day labourer who lost his wife and son in an earthquake and who now seeks comfort in the presence and service of Ladan (Mahsa Hejazi), a deaf girl. Shakib finds work as a builder on a construction site which is actually the set of a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler.  

