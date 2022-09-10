Iranian 'Adjustment' to compete in Cinekid Festival

Directed by Mehrdad Hassani and produced by Hassan Mohammadi, the Iranian short film “Adjustment”, is slated to compete at the 36th Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from October 15 to 30.

The film is about Shahrokh, a nine-year-old effeminate boy humiliated and pushed away by his family and friends, who makes up his mind to assume a new identity and comes out to the people of his village. Having been through a series of ordeals, Shahrokh, dressed in girl’s clothes, shows up at school and confronts his classmates.

The film has previously won the Grand Prix at the Busan International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

Mansour Nassiri, Fatemeh Moradi, Maryam Goldouz, and Jamshid Bahadori are among the cast of the film.

Cinekid Festival is the largest children's media festival in the world. Children aged between 3 and 14 years can watch new, unusual and striking films and television productions and meet their creators. They also get a chance to explore the MediaLab: a playful area filled with interactive art installations, workshops, games and apps. Cinekid for Professionals, an international multi-day event for the children's media industry, also runs during the Cinekid Festival.

AY/ 5585335