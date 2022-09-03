  1. Culture
Kiarostami's film to go on screen at Telluride Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Directed by the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, "Where Is the Friend's House?" is set to be screened at Telluride Film Festival.

The synopsis of Kiarostami's film reads, "8-year-old Ahmad has mistakenly taken his friend Mohammad's notebook. He wants to return it, or else his friend will be expelled from school. Determinedly, the conscientious boy sets out to find Mohammad's home in the neighboring village."

The Telluride Film Festival is a film festival held annually in Telluride, Colorado during Labor Day weekend. The 48th Telluride Film Festival took place from September 2 to 6, 2021.

The 2022 edition of the event is being held from September 2nd to 5th.

