Pejman Jamshidi chosen as best actor of Turkish film festival

Grassland is a 2022 Iranian drama film directed and written by Kazem Daneshi and produced by Bahram Radan. The film screened for the first time at the 40th Fajr Film Festival and received 8 nominations, 4 awards, and an honorary diploma.

Introduced by the Festival with a view to making a tangible contribution to Turkish cinema, the Antalya Film Forum has transformed Antalya into a hub of the national film industry, providing support to large numbers of young and independent filmmakers.

The event is comprised of four different platforms: Fiction Pitching, Fiction Work in Progress, Documentary Work in Progress and the Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Film Support Fund.

The 59th edition of the event was held from Oct 1, 2022, to Oct 8, 2022.

