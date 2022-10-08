  1. Culture
'Adjustment' to vie at Raindance Film Festival

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Hassani, "Adjustment" is scheduled to be screened at the 2022 version of the Raindance Film Festival.

The film follows Shahrokh, a 9-year-old effeminate boy humiliated and pushed away by his family and friends, who makes up his mind to assume a new identity and comes out to the people of his village. Having been through a series of ordeals, Shahrokh, dressed in girl’s clothes, shows up at school and confronts his classmates.

Hassani's film has won the Grand Prix at the Busan International Short Film Festival before.

Raindance is an independent film festival and film school that operates in major cities including London, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Budapest, Berlin, and Brussels.

This year's festival is slated to be held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2022.

