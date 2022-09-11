'Lopeto' to vie at Universal Kids FilmFest. in Turkey

Directed by Abbas Askari and produced by Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi, the Iranian animation will be screened at the competition section of the Universal Kids Film Festival (UKFF) which is slated to be held on Sep. 15-19, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Ali's father treats his patients by teaching them how to make toys in the workshop of Lopeto. Lopeto is a creative toy workshop, which is very popular among Iranian children is closed due to vandalism by an unknown person. Ali tries to save his father, who is disappointed, from this predicament...,” the synopsis of the animation read.

One very unique feature of the festival is the ‘Peace Carpet’ which is spread out every year to drum up awareness and involvement of everyone in the advocacy for Peace. The Peace Carpet is composed of two long strips of cloth, one white and the other black. These are usually spread out at the entrance of the festival’s main venue. Visitors are encouraged to sign on the white cloth to affirm their support for Peace and walk on the black cloth to protest against war.

Contrary to the usual red carpet that welcomes luminaries and dignitaries to film festivals, the UKFF welcomes its visitors with its black and white carpets that engages everyone in an interactive performance for Peace.

