Iran's "Voice" goes to US, Italy

Directed, written by Ali Abdollahi, and produced by Hamed Gharib, the Iranian short film 'Voice' will take part in the 18th edition of the Utopia Film Festival in the US which will be held on November 18-21.

'Voice' also has made it to the 7th edition of the Italian Soundscreen Film Festival.

The seventh edition of this festival, which is a prestigious event related to groundbreaking films about sound, music or music-based, is scheduled to be held from September 27th until October 2nd in Ravenna, Italy.

Ebrahim Azizi, Hana kamkar and Khalil Zoroufchian are among the film’s cast.

