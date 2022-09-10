'ZOO' to take part in two Turkish film festivals

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Nafiseh Zare and produced by Kaveh Mazaheri and Sorena Ekbatani, 'Zoo' will take part in the competition section of the 29th edition of the International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival which is slated to be held on September 12-18.

The short piece also will be screened at the Universal Kids Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Iranian short film was also screened at FERFILM in Kosovo which was held on 2-6 September.

The Synopsis of "Zoo" reads, "Among the animals in the zoo, Ra'na is looking for the deer she saw in her dream, and her mother is looking for an opportunity to tell her important news."

ZZ/5585972