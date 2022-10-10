'Graveyard' to vie at IndieCork Film Festival

Written by Majid Halvayi, "Graveyard" narrates the story of Reyhaneh, who was the reason for her baby’s death. Now, in the absence of her runaway husband, she is looking for a way to bury the baby. She deals with various hardships but finally finds a way to get what she wants.

Daraee's short film won the best film award at the 25th edition of the Religion Today Festival in Italy before.

IndieCork is Ireland's premiere festival of independent film and the largest festival for short films - also screening features, documentaries and special focus programs.

IndieCork 2022 Film Festival is running October 2nd-9th (2nd-16th Online).

