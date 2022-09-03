'No One is Waiting for you' to vie at Kazan Film Festival

Produced and directed by Mohsen Eslamzadeh, No One is waiting for you' have made it to the 18th edition of the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival for the first time and will be screened in the long documentary competition section.

The documentary, which is broadcasted internationally by Alireza Shahrokhi, is the only Iranian documentary that will be screened in the feature documentary section of this festival and will compete with 9 other documentaries.

The 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will be held on September 7-11 in the city of Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

