Iranian short films, animation go to Kaohsiung FilmFest.

Directed by Nasrin Mohammadpour, the short film "Left Handed" will take part at Kaohsiung International Film Festival in Taiwan.

The 15-minute film is about Maryam, a woman who has made a big decision and plans to make something and is preparing herself for that act.

The Iranian animation “Where the Winds Die”, directed by Pejman Alipour as well as the 14-minute short film "Unicorn" directed by Mohammad Kamal Alavi will also represent Iran in this festival.

"Where the Winds Die" is a 13-minute animated movie about Iraq's chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987,

The 12th edition of the Kaohsiung International Film Festival will be held from October 14 to 30, 2022.

