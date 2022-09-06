Palestinian martyred in Israeli regime raid on WB

Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist Israeli regime's troops attacked the city of Jenin with dozens of military vehicles from several fromts on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of military jeeps belonging to the Israeli regime attacked Jenin and fired tear gas.

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Palestinians and the Zionist forces in the area, according to the reports.

16 people are also reported injured in the Jenin clashes.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that a woman and her daughter were shot at in the Occupied Palestinian territory.

The woman was killed and her daughter was injured, according to the reports.

Local sources on Tuesday morning announced that the Palestinian Resistance groups fighters had targeted a Zionist settlement and an Israeli regime's army tower with gunfire in northern Hebron.

The Zionist forces also arrested 14 Palestinians today in attacks launched on various areas of the West Bank.

