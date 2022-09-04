Zionist regime holding military exercise near Lebanese border

A spokesperson for the Zionist army announced the beginning of a military exercise near the Lebanese border on Sunday morning.

The Zionist official said that the military exercise will continue until Tuesday evening.

Holding this military exercise comes as the tension between Lebanese Hezbollah and the Tel Aviv regime has intensified over the Zionist regime's attempt to exploit the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier on August 29, the Lebanese Resistance released a video, warning that it completely monitors the Zionist regime's vessels which are stationed on the border of Lebanon and Occupied Palestine for gas extraction.

The Zionist regime was planning on extracting gas from the Karish field but due to the fear of Hezbollah's warnings, the regime postponed the action.

Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in early August said that Hezbollah does not rule out going to war with Israel over the regime’s attempts at impinging on Lebanon’s natural resources.

Nasrallah made the remarks on Sunday night amid a maritime dispute that escalated in early July after the Israeli regime moved vessels into the Karish Gas Field, which lies in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

