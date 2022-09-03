Palestinian youth martyred by Zionists in NE Hebron

During a Resistance operation, the Palestinian youth managed to injure one of the Zionist soldiers with a cold weapon.

On Friday night, dozens of Palestinians were injured or suffocated due to tear gas inhalation during clashes that broke out between them and the Zionist troops.

Local sources on Saturday reported that Palestinian Resistance fighters shot at an Israeli regime's army barracks in ​​Nablus.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian youths targeted the Jalamah checkpoint in the north of Jenin with handmade bombs.

