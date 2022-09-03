  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 3, 2022, 4:30 PM

Palestinian youth martyred by Zionists in NE Hebron

Palestinian youth martyred by Zionists in NE Hebron

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – News sources on Friday evening reported that the Zionist regime forces had killed a Palestinian youth by shooting at him in the northeast of Hebron.

During a Resistance operation, the Palestinian youth managed to injure one of the Zionist soldiers with a cold weapon.

On Friday night, dozens of Palestinians were injured or suffocated due to tear gas inhalation during clashes that broke out between them and the Zionist troops.

Local sources on Saturday reported that Palestinian Resistance fighters shot at an Israeli regime's army barracks in ​​Nablus.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian youths targeted the Jalamah checkpoint in the north of Jenin with handmade bombs.

MP/5579810/5579887/5580022

News Code 190950
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190950/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News