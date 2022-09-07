Flight of Zionist regime drone reported over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian media sources published the images of the flight of a Zionist drone over Al-Aqsa Mosque, SHAHAB news agency reported.

According to the report, a drone belonging to the occupying regime of Israel has been seen filming over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Territories.

This is while during the raid and illegal entry of Zionist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque or their conflict with Palestinian worshipers, Zionist drones fly over Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of ensuring the security of settlers and the Zionist regime sometimes uses quadcopters to use tear gas against Palestinian worshipers in the Occupied Lands.

