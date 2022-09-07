  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 7, 2022, 10:32 PM

Flight of Zionist regime drone reported over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Flight of Zionist regime drone reported over Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Palestinian media sources reported the suspicious flight of an Israeli drone over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Lands on Wednesday.

Palestinian media sources published the images of the flight of a Zionist drone over Al-Aqsa Mosque, SHAHAB news agency reported.

According to the report, a drone belonging to the occupying regime of Israel has been seen filming over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Territories.

This is while during the raid and illegal entry of Zionist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque or their conflict with Palestinian worshipers, Zionist drones fly over Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of ensuring the security of settlers and the Zionist regime sometimes uses quadcopters to use tear gas against Palestinian worshipers in the Occupied Lands.

MA/FNA14010616000248

News Code 191154
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191154/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News