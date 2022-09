The Zionist forces martyred a Palestinian youth by raiding "Al-Fara" refugee camp in the south of the city of "Tubas" in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Organization announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth named "Younes Ghassan Al-Tayah" in the "Al-Fara" camp in the south of the city of "Tubas" located in the south West Bank.

Zionist forces also martyred a Palestinian youth by raiding the Jenin Camp early yesterday morning.

MA/5583767