Aug 31, 2022, 3:30 PM

Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionists' raid on WB

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Dozens of Palestinians were injured during a raid launched by the Israeli regime's forces on the southern West Bank.

News sources reported that clashes broke out between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime's forces in Beit Ummar located in the north of Hebron.

The Zionist troops injured dozens of Palestinians by shooting and throwing tear gas.

The Israeli regime's forces also attacked the Al Aroub refugee camp and faced Palestinians' confrontations.

News sources on Wednesday morning also reported that Palestinians have launched a new operation against the Zionists.

The Palestinians shot at a Zionists' bus in Nablus, according to the reports.

Hebrew language news sources claimed that no one was injured during the Palestinians' operation.

News sources on Wednesday added that the Zionist forces have surrounded two houses in Silwad located in the east of Ramallah.

The Israeli regime's troops also detained 8 people, one of which is injured, according to the reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Zionist army announced that one of its troops died during training in the Occupied Golan Heights.

This Israeli regime's force suddenly lost consciousness and fell to the ground with his head.

