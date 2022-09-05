Four Zionist occupation forces injured in WB clashes

Sources close to the Zionist regime also announced that these two soldiers were injured by the explosion of hand made bomb in the Ariel settlement in the central West Bank.

According to these sources, a Palestinian car detonated the bomb in the path of the Zionist troops on patrol and left the place safely.

Earlier on Sunday, media sources reported that the Palestinian Resistance launched an anti-Zionist operation in Jordan Valley.

According to the sources, a bus carrying Zionist settlers was targeted with bullets, leaving at least 5 Zionists injured.

Some sources also reported the death of one of the Zionist soldiers in a shooting operation in the Jordan Valley. This news has not been officially confirmed yet.

Also, a Palestinian journalist was killed in the city of Umm al-Fahm in occupied Palestinian Lands.

The Palestinian city of Qabatya in the northern West Bank also witnessed clashes between the Resistance forces and the Zionist occupiers which lead to the injury of a Palestinian young man.

