VIDEO: Moment when Zionists blew up Palestinian martyr house

The Palestinian martyr had managed to kill three Zionist aggressors and injure 14 others of them in an operation in Tel Aviv last April.

Zionist soldiers, entering the city of Jenin this morning, bombed the house of martyr Khazem, which was met with resistance from the local residents.

Palestinians present in the area tried to stop the Zionists' action by burning tires and throwing stones at the Zionist troops.

A Palestinian youth was martyred and 12 others were injured in clashes with the Israeli regime's forces.

MP