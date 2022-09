A bus carrying Zionist settlers was targeted with bullets, according to Hebrew-language media.

At least 5 Zionists were injured following the operation, news sources quoted Zionist officials as saying, adding that two suspects who had weapons in their cars were arrested.

According to the reports, the perpetrator of the operation fired 5 bullets at the Zionist settlers.

Meanwhile, some Zionist sources reported a shooting at the Israeli regime's troops in the same area.

