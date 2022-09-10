Palestinians burn Israeli turret, injure regime's soldiers

According to the reports, Palestinians enraged an Israeli army turret in the area of Al Khalil in the West Bank on Saturday.

The Palestinian media quoting local sources reported that several Palestinians set alight with a molotov cocktail a military turret belonging to the occupying regime forces at the entrance of Beit Amr, located in the north of Al Khalil.

A Palestinian media pointed out that several Zionist regime's soldiers were injured during the clashes, while details about the exact number of the injured Israeli soldiers are still unknown.

According to some Palestinian sources, the Zionist soldiers who were present in the turret suffocated after the fire broke out.

The Rai al-youm newspaper website has put the number of injured Israeli soldiers at seven.

