Sep 20, 2022, 10:10 AM

Dozens of Palestinians injured in Zionist raids on WB

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – News sources reported on Monday night that dozens of Palestinians were injured when the Zionist military raided the northern and southern areas of the West Bank.

The Zionist forces raided the Dhahr area in the Beit Amr town located in the north of the city of Hebron.

During the clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians in Dhahr, dozens of Palestinians were shot and injured due to tear gas inhalation.

Also, Zionists occupation forces attacked the village of Al-Jalma located in the northeast of Jenin, injuring a number of Palestinian people 

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian Resistance forces launched a new operation against the Israeli occupiers in West Bank.

According to Palestinian sources, Zionist troops raided areas in the south of Nablus and arrested a number of Palestinian youths on Monday morning.

Local Palestinian sources also reported that the Zionist forces have attacked a settlement in the north of Ramallah.

A Zionist settler on early Monday morning in the old part of the Occupied al-Quds was hit by a stone thrown by Palestinians and was seriously injured.

