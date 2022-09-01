Two Palestinians shot dead by Zionist occupiers in WB

The media reported on Thursday that two Palestinian young men were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

Local sources reported that Samer Mahmoud Suleiman Khaled, a 25-year-old Palestinian resident of Al-Ain camp, died of injuries to his neck.

The sources also reported that another Palestinian was shot dead by Zionist forces in the Palestinian camp of Qalandiya in the north of occupied Al-Quds.

Balata camp in the east of Nablus also witnessed clashes between Zionist army forces and Palestinians.

