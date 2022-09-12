Resistance forces launch new anti-Zionist operation in Jenin

Fierce armed clashes broke out between the Palestinians and Zionists on early Monday, according to tp the reports.

The Israeli regime's forces attacked the area to arrest a number of Palestinians.

3 Palestinians were wounded during the armed clashes with the Zionist regime's forces, local sources reported.

Hebrew-language sources also reported that an Israeli regime's soldier was wounded in the head during the clashes.

The Zionists also launched a raid on the house of a freed Palestinian prisoner and rearrested him.

Palestinian sources also added that at least 4 Palestinians were detained by Zionists in Al Khalil.

