  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2022, 10:50 PM

Two US military bases come under missile attack in E Syria

Two US military bases come under missile attack in E Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The news sources announced on Wednesday evening that two US military bases were targeted in eastern Syria.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Wednesday evening that US military base in "Al-Omar" oil field located in the east of Syria was targeted by a missile attack.

The loud sound of several explosions has shaken the US base in Al Omar oil field located on the border line between Syria and Iraq, the report added.

This news source added the US army base in Al-Omar Square was attacked with five rockets.

Some news sources say that following the attack, the US Army base has also been targeted in Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur province.

MA/FNA14010602001173

News Code 190644
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190644/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News