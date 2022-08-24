Two US military bases come under missile attack in E Syria

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Wednesday evening that US military base in "Al-Omar" oil field located in the east of Syria was targeted by a missile attack.

The loud sound of several explosions has shaken the US base in Al Omar oil field located on the border line between Syria and Iraq, the report added.

This news source added the US army base in Al-Omar Square was attacked with five rockets.

Some news sources say that following the attack, the US Army base has also been targeted in Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur province.

