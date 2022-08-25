  1. World
US launches new attack on E Syria for 2nd day in row

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – News sources on early Thursday reported a new attack launched by US forces in eastern Syria.

The US helicopters bombarded an area in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zur, according to the reports.

This is the second time in a row that the United States targets Syria.

The United States claimed that it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by forces affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Describing the US army's new aggression in Syria as a terrorist action against popular groups and anti-occupation fighters, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned the US attack and rejected any affiliation of the targeted people with Iran.

Commenting on the US attack, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric emphasized supporting the territorial integrity of Syria.

