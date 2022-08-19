New explosions reported at Russian airfield in Crimea

Media in Crimea reported strong explosions in the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula on Friday morning.

Some Western media saidd that these massive explosions took place near the Belbek Airfield belonging to Russia in the north of Sevastopol.

Citing its sources, Reuters reported at least four explosions at Belbek Military Airport, north of Sevastopol, in Crimea.

Sevastopol governor told the Russian media that the air defense systems at Belbek airfield shot down a drone and the sound of explosions was for that. The official also said that the incident did not cause any casualties or damage and that the images of the explosions were related to the downed drone.

Minutes later after the incident, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that nothing prevents Ukraine from targeting Crimea and the military facilities there. The media described Reznikov's statement as an implicit confirmation of the attack on the Russian air base.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mykhailovych Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President of Ukraine, also said after the incident that the Ukrainian forces can destroy the Kerch bridge that links Russia's mainland with Crimea, describing the facilities and bridges built by the Russians there as a legitimate target.

