Russian-made air defenses in Syria shot down Israeli missiles

"Four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighter jets fired four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs toward targets at the Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf from 7:16 pm to 7:30 pm on August 25 from the eastern Mediterranean," Major General Oleg Yegorov said at a news conference, TASS reported.

Yegorov said the Pantsir-S1 and S-75 systems intercepted some of them. "The on-duty air defense forces of the Armed Forces of the SAR destroyed two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs using the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and S-75 systems," he said.

The Israeli regime's strikes damaged some warehouses of the Scientific Studies and Research Center, he said.

Two civilians were wounded in the Zionist aggression on the western Hama and Tartus regions.

The Syrian air defenses engaged hostile targets in the surroundings of the cities of Hama and Tartous on Thursday night.

Sputnik reported that violent explosions were sounded in the vicinity of the Misyaf area in the western countryside of the Hama governorate caused by the Syrian air defenses' response to Israeli aggression in the area.

MP/PR