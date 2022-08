A drone was flying over the US base located on Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan.

Sources affiliated with the Syrian opposition reported that the drone was shot down.

This is the second time in recent days that the US base comes under attack.

On August 15th, news sources reported that the US al-Tanf base was targeted with drones.

An Iraqi security source said that the attack was carried out by the Iraqi Resistance drone unit.

